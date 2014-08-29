WINSTON-SALEM N.C. Missionaries who were quarantined in North Carolina to ensure they were not infected with Ebola while working in Liberia have been released without showing signs of the virus, a local government spokesman said on Friday.

Health officials in Charlotte required the temporary quarantine as a precaution after three missionaries with Christian organization SIM USA returned to the United States on Aug. 10 amid the worst outbreak on record of the deadly virus.

The group included two doctors who cared for Ebola patients and missionary David Writebol, whose wife Nancy was one of two American relief workers who contracted the disease that has killed more than 1,500 people in West Africa.

The missionaries' 21-day health monitoring periods ended at different times depending on when each person had last been in contact with Ebola patients.

David Writebol developed no symptoms and finished his quarantine last week, in time to be reunited with his wife ahead of her release from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The other missionaries completed their quarantines earlier this week, said Mecklenburg County spokesman Andy Fair.

