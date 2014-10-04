DALLAS Ten people deemed to have been at the highest risk of exposure to an Ebola patient in Dallas are now under isolation while they are being closely monitored, local officials said on Friday.

All 10, a number down sharply from the 100 initially feared to have had direct or indirect contact with the Ebola-infected Liberian man, are cooperating with public health authorities by keeping themselves quarantined without orders, Dallas city and county officials said at a news conference.

The 10 include four relatives of the patient who were just moved to an undisclosed location, the officials said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Steve Gorman)