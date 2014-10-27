EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK A nurse held in isolation in New Jersey under the state's Ebola quarantine policy will be allowed to go home, Governor Chris Christie said on Twitter on Monday.
The nurse, who treated Ebola patients in West Africa, does not have any symptoms and can complete her quarantine at home, Christie tweeted.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
LONDON, April 21 Politicians who attack the EU agency that ruled the weedkiller glyphosate probably does not cause cancer are in danger of undermining the effectiveness of a body that is key to keeping Europeans safe, its chief warned.