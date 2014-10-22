Many people stop taking life-saving drugs after heart attacks
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
The family of Amber Vinson, one of two Dallas nurses infected with Ebola, said on Wednesday that tests by medical officials were no longer able to detect the virus in her body.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was not immediately available to confirm the family's statement.
"We are overjoyed to announce that, as of yesterday evening, officials at Emory University Hospital and the Centers for Disease Control are no longer able to detect virus in her body. She has also been approved for transfer from isolation," the family said based on a conversation Vinson's mother had with her daughter, who is being treated at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Vinson is steadily regaining her strength and her spirits are high, the statement said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler)
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
BOSTON Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.