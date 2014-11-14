WASHINGTON A surgeon infected with Ebola in Sierra Leone will be flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, "CBS Evening News" reported on Thursday.

The surgeon was born in Sierra Leone but is a U.S. resident, CBS reported.

University of Nebraska Medical Center officials declined to confirm the report but said in a statement that a patient who contracted the disease in Sierra Leone was being evaluated for possible treatment at the hospital.

"He will be evaluated by the medical crew on the Phoenix Air jet upon their arrival in Sierra Leone," the hospital said. "The members of the crew will determine whether the patient is stable enough for transport - if he is, he would arrive in Omaha sometime Saturday afternoon."

The medical center said staff there had been in a "state of readiness" to treat Ebola patients since a visit by the U.S. State Department in early August.

