Many people stop taking life-saving drugs after heart attacks
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
AUSTIN Texas The patient at a Dallas hospital who tested positive for Ebola is an adult who developed symptoms days after returning to Texas from West Africa, the Texas Department of Health Services said in a news release on Tuesday.
The patient, who has not been identified, is being treated in an isolation unit at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, it said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Marice Richter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BOSTON Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that the company had received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department amid an antitrust investigation focused on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solution.