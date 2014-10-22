The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced new measures to monitor for Ebola anyone entering the United States from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea for a 21-day period.

Under the measures starting Monday, travelers from the three West African countries will be expected to check in with health officials every day and report their temperatures and any Ebola symptoms through the 21-day period, the CDC said.

