ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama hopes Maine officials make science-based decisions on quarantines for healthcare workers returning from treating Ebola patients in West Africa, but has said it is up to state officials to determine their own policies, the White House said on Thursday.

Asked for reaction on the situation faced by nurse Kaci Hickox, who is fighting a quarantine imposed by Maine, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been in regular touch with public health officials in Maine.

"Ultimately, it is their decision," Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama to campaign events in Maine.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)