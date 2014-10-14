New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) waves to the people while he attends the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner William Bratton on Tuesday discussed the threat posed by Ebola and Islamic State with Lisa Monaco, a top national security aide to President Barack Obama, the White House said.

The officials' meeting at the White House focused on efforts to prepare hospitals and healthcare workers to identify and safely treat Ebola patients, as well as new airport screening measures that began on Saturday at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, the White House said.

