WASHINGTON The rate of new Ebola cases in Liberia has plunged, Sierra Leone is beginning to turn the corner in dealing with the deadly virus and health officials are now focused on Guinea, a USAID official said on Tuesday.

Guinea is "where we have our eye on at the moment," said Jeremy Konyndyk, director of the USAID office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance. He said the rate of new cases in Liberia have dropped from more than 30 a day to single digits.

Health officials cautioned that there is still a long way to go to eradicate the disease.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Doina Chiacu)