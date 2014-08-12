WINNIPEG Manitoba Canada will donate 800 to 1,000 doses of an Ebola vaccine it has developed in its government lab to the World Health Organization for use in Africa, Canadian Health Minister Rona Ambrose said on Tuesday.

The decision to donate the vaccine came after the WHO said on Tuesday that it was ethical to offer untested drugs to people infected by the virus. The Ebola outbreak, the world's largest and deadliest, in West Africa has killed 1,013 people so far.

"Our government is committed to doing everything we can to support our international partners, including providing staff to assist with the outbreak response, funding and access to our experimental vaccine," Ambrose said in a statement.

