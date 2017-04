White House spokesman Josh Earnest answers a question about Ebola during a press briefing at the White House in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The White House resisted suggestions on Wednesday it needs to name a new point person to deal with the U.S. response to Ebola.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters there were already clear lines of responsibility on the issue.

