LUSAKA Zambia said it would restrict entry of travelers from countries affected by the Ebola virus and would ban Zambians from traveling to those countries, in one of the strictest moves yet by a southern African country against the deadly virus.

"All delegates from any of the countries affected by Ebola virus disease are restricted from entering Zambia until further notice," the Health Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

The statement, which was dated Aug. 8, also said that any Zambians arriving from those countries would be "thoroughly screened and quarantined", adding that no further travel by Zambians to such countries would be allowed.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)