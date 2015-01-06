Jan 6 As the United States grapples with a flu
season that has killed 21 people so far, the Food and Drug
Administration on Tuesday cleared the way for greater use of a
molecular test designed to quickly detect the presence of the
virus in a nasal swab.
The test, made by Alere Inc, can now be used in a
wide variety of clinical settings, including doctors' offices,
emergency rooms, clinics and other healthcare facilities.
Previously, it could only be used in a limited number of
laboratories.
The FDA first cleared the Alere i influenza A & B test in
June as a prescription-only device, categorizing the test as
moderately complex and therefore not to be used widely.
The agency said it agreed to allow wider use of the test
after the company submitted data showing its ease of use and low
risk of false results when used by untrained operators.
"Today's decision allows the first nucleic acid-based test
to be available in clinical settings that previously could not
use this technology," said Alberto Gutierrez, director of the
FDA's Office of in Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health.
Nucleic acid tests are designed to detect the presence of
genetic material from the virus. Alere's test produces results
in as little as 15 minutes and can be conducted in front of the
patient.
Flu symptoms are caused by two types of virus: Type A and
Type B. Infections can range from mild to severe. More than
200,000 people in the United States are hospitalized with
flu-related complications each year, according to the CDC.
Shares of Alere rose 1.4 percent to close at $37.25 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)