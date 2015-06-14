How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
BRATISLAVA Tests show a 38-year-old South Korean man admitted to hospital in Slovakia with suspected Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) probably does not have the potentially deadly virus, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said three out of four tests came back negative and the fourth was on the upper limits but not positive.
Ministry spokesman Peter Bubla said the patient, who was taken to a Bratislava hospital on Saturday, would undergo further tests.
An outbreak of the virus in South Korea has infected 145 people and killed 14 of them since it was first diagnosed in May in a businessman who had returned from a trip to the Middle East.
The outbreak is the largest outside Saudi Arabia, where the disease was first identified in humans in 2012, and has stirred fears in Asia of a repeat of a 2002-2003 scare when Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) killed about 800 people worldwide.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the one that caused SARS. It is more deadly than SARS but does not spread as easily.
Slovakian media reported the man was taken to Bratislava from the city of Zilina, 200 km (125 miles) to the north. The area is home to a Kia Motors factory, and the reports said the man worked for a subcontractor of the South Korean carmaker and had been staying in a hotel in Zilina.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.