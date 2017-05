SEOUL An 80-year-old South Korean man who had tested positive for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has died, officials from the city of Daejeon said on Monday, taking the number of deaths from the outbreak to six.

The man had been suffering from pneumonia when he was confirmed to have contracted the virus from another patient at a hospital, officials said.

South Korea has reported 87 MERS infections.

