Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap

Hospital workers tend to a woman on a stretcher, who is believed to be infected with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), in a quarantine area set up in a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Park Jung-ho

SEOUL South Korea reported on Tuesday two deaths from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, the first since an outbreak that has affected 25 people in two weeks.

A 58-year-old woman who had contact with the country's first patient died of acute respiratory failure on Monday, the health ministry said. A 71-year-old man who had been on respiratory support also died.

