LISBON Portugal's largest ever outbreak of Legionnaires' disease has killed 10 people since erupting two weeks ago and 38 are still in intensive care, the health ministry said on Friday, but the risk of contracting the illness is now practically zero.

The authorities have traced the source of the Legionella bacteria that infected a total of 336 people - making it one of the world's largest ever outbreaks - back to industrial cooling towers at the Vila Franca de Xira area just northeast of Lisbon. Most of those infected lived or worked in the area.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak "a major public health emergency".

The ministry's General Health Directorate said in a statement analyses performed had confirmed that bacteria found in cooling towers were similar to those obtained from patients. All the cooling towers in the area have been shut to bring the flare-up under control,

"The risk of being infected as a result of this outbreak is practically zero," the statement said. "The conditions, including atmospheric, which, in combination, led to the development of this outbreak, are now no longer present."

It said that prosecutors would investigate a possible breach of environmental regulations by fertilizer plant Adubos de Portugal, a unit of Spanish company Fertiberia, in whose cooling tower the bacteria were detected.

It also ruled out the public water supply, other commercial structures and air conditioning systems as potential sources.

The disease is contracted by breathing in a mist or vapor contaminated with the Legionella bacteria, which can grow in cooling towers, showers, spas, hot tubs and other water sources. It is not transmitted directly from person to person.

Elderly people and those in poor health are the most vulnerable. The directorate said the 3 percent fatality rate in this outbreak was considered low.

While the flare-up is far from being among the world's deadliest, it is the second largest by confirmed cases since a 2001 outbreak in neighboring Spain, which saw some 450 cases and six deaths.

The illness is named after a 1976 outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia, which killed 34 people.

