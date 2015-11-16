A damaged toilet stands amidst rubble in the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta of Damascus October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Toilets donated by Unicef and World Vision stand near tents at a Syrian refugee settlement camp in Qab Elias in the Bekaa Valley, near Baalbek, Lebanon October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A toilet with a view of the Pacific Ocean is seen at Huntley Hotel in Santa Monica, California, United States, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The entrance to a public toilet with escalator ramps is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Urinals inspired by the Rolling Stones lips and tongue logo are seen in a bar in Paris, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A makeshift shower cabin and toilet are seen atop a deserted hotel, where hundreds of migrants found temporary shelter on the Greek island of Kos, Greece, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A toilet stands outside the Llamocca family home at Villa Lourdes in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LONDON Some 2.4 billion people around the world don't have access to decent sanitation and more than a billion are forced to defecate in the open, risking disease and other dangers, according to the United Nations.

Launching its World Toilet Day campaign for Nov 19, the UN said poor sanitation increases the risk of illness and malnutrition, especially for children, and called for women and girls in particular to be offered safe, clean facilities.

"One out of three women around the world lack access to safe toilets," U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement. "As a result they face disease, shame and potential violence when they seek a place to defecate."

Even where there are toilets around the world, some hardly warrant the name, as illustrated by Reuters in a photo essay from around the world ( reut.rs/20WNAs2 ).

In a Syrian refugee settlement camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, for example, toilets surrounded by graffiti-covered corrugated sheet sit right up against flimsy tents. In the Marcory district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a "private" stall is simply built of spare bits of lumber and metal.

The U.N. says that while there is sufficient fresh water on the planet for everyone, "bad economics and poor infrastructure" mean that every year millions of people - most of them children - die from diseases linked to poor sanitation, unhygienic living conditions and lack of clean water supplies.

"We have a moral imperative to end open defecation and a duty to ensure women and girls are not at risk of assault and rape simply because they lack a sanitation facility," Ban said.

(This story has been refiled to fix link to photo essay)

(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)