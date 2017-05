Residents read newspapers with reports of Yellow Fever, along the streets in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'kengo

A campaign to vaccinate 11.6 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo against yellow fever will start on July 20, the health minister said on Monday.

Health Minister Felix Kabange said the aim was to cover everyone in the capital Kinshasa and the provinces of Kwango, Lualaba and Kasai, except children under 9 months.

