Scientists to test whether Zika can kill brain cancer cells
LONDON Scientists in Britain plan to harness the Zika virus to try to kill brain tumor cells in experiments that they say could lead to new ways to fight an aggressive type of cancer.
BRASILIA Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said her government will not spare resources in mobilizing her country to combat the mosquito that transmits the Zika virus now spreading rapidly through the Americas.
"There will be no lack of funding," Rousseff said in an address to a joint session of Brazil's Congress at the start of its legislative year.
Rousseff also said Brazil and the United States will enter a partnership to develop a vaccine against Zika as soon as possible to stem the spread of the virus that has been linked to thousands of cases of Brazilian newborns with brain damage.
SEOUL A unit of healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson filed a lawsuit to block a copy of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade made by South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd from being sold in the United States.