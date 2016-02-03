Municipal workers fumigate public areas against the aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector of the Zika virus, in Montevideo, Uruguay February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday it needed an estimated $8.5 million to help member states respond to the mosquito-borne Zika virus which is spreading through the Americas.

"We are mobilizing resources and estimate that we'll need $8.5 million to adequately help our members respond to this," Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional health ministers in Uruguay.

Etienne said fumigation had limited effectiveness as a means to wipe out mosquito populations, killing adults but not larvae.

