LONDON Japan's leading drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical is investigating ways in which it might help make a Zika vaccine, becoming the latest company to study vaccine options for the mosquito-borne disease sweeping the Americas.

Vaccine head Rajeev Venkayya said on Wednesday that Takeda, which is already developing a vaccine for dengue fever, had assembled an eight-person team to look into the practicalities of a vaccine for Zika, which belongs to the same virus family.

The company, which has been urged to help fast-track vaccine work by international health experts, will reach a conclusion on how to proceed in the next few weeks.

"We were contacted by several global health organizations about whether we would undertake anything in Zika because of our other vaccine programs in related diseases like dengue and chikungunya," Venkayya said in a telephone interview.

He declined to identify the organizations but said they were "the ones you would normally think of".

French drugmaker Sanofi on Tuesday announced that it had launched a project to develop a vaccine against the virus, the most decisive commitment yet by a major vaccine maker.

Several academic groups and biotech companies are also conducting early-stage vaccine research, while GlaxoSmithKline has said it is concluding feasibility studies to see if its vaccine technology might be suitable.

Venkayya, a previous biodefence adviser at the White House, said he was personally leading Takeda's eight-person team and would take the decision on how to proceed.

He added that partnership arrangements would be an important part of any successful Zika vaccine program and Takeda was most likely to play a role in manufacturing.

"We have manufacturing platforms that we use for other similar vaccines that are likely to be applicable here," he said.

"We would want to work with key organizations, such as parts of the U.S. government and other global health organizations working in this space, so that we are essentially part of a consortium."

The World Health Organization on Monday declared Zika and its suspected links to birth defects an international health emergency, spurring increased vaccine research efforts. But scientists and drugmakers still face significant practical hurdles in developing an effective and deliverable vaccine to protect at-risk women and girls.

