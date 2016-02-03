Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Mathews Burwell speaks during a press conference on Open Enrollment in Washington February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he had invited U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell to brief lawmakers on efforts over the Zika virus.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said there was an increasing amount of concern about the virus as warmer months approach, and "I think we could all benefit from having a better understanding of what preparations are being made to protect Americans."

He said he had asked Burwell to brief relevant Senate committees and leaders in both parties next week.

