April 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday agreed to allow genetic testing company 23andMe to market tests directly to consumers for their predisposition to 10 diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Celiac disease.

The FDA said the tests are intended to provide genetic risk information but cannot determine a person's overall risk of developing a disease or condition.

"In addition to the presence of certain genetic variants, there are many factors that contribute to the development of a health condition, including environmental and lifestyle factors," the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)