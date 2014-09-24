Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in foil strips are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – Nearly a quarter of those eligible for programs offering discounts on generic medications are using the benefits, according to a new study.

That’s up from less than 4 percent in 2007, a year after the programs were launched, and more minorities are taking advantage of the discounts now than at the start, researchers found.

“More retail pharmacies are offering the (Generic Discount Drug Program) and more people are aware of the GDDP,” said Song Hee Hong, an associate professor of Health Outcomes and Policy Research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

“Also, people are using more prescription drugs and thus value any savings in medication expense,” Hong, who coauthored the new research letter, told Reuters Health by email.

Chain pharmacies like Walmart and Kroger offer the discount programs, in which certain older generic prescriptions are available for as little as $1 per week. Some retailers, but not all, charge a membership fee.

According to Consumer Reports, those fees may offset losses, allowing some pharmacies to offer the cheap prices. Other retailers may make up the difference with impulse purchases customers make while in the store.

The generic programs cover many common drugs for conditions like high blood pressure and cholesterol as well as type 2 diabetes, but usually don’t include newer, brand name drugs.

A previous review found that by 2007, less than 20 percent of seniors in Medicare Part D who were filling prescriptions for older generic medications were using a generic discount drug program, and use was especially low for minorities.

For the new study, the researchers used data from a nationally representative survey in 2010 to see if the situation had changed.

They looked at data on 13,486 adults over age 18 who had received at least one prescription in 2010, including 3,208 using generic discount programs. The researchers estimated that about 23 percent of people who could have used the programs were taking advantage of them.

Use of the programs was more common for the elderly, and people who were sicker or uninsured.

But unlike the program’s first year, when users were primarily white, the GDDP users in 2010 were from all racial and ethnic groups, and all income and education levels, according to the research letter published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Hong and her colleague speculate that lower health insurance literacy or simply less access to broadband internet might account for poorer groups being less aware of the programs when they were first launched.

Anyone can be eligible for a non-membership GDDP, Hong said. People who are uninsured and thus have to pay full price for medications, or those who are insured and have reached a coverage limit, can benefit from the program, she said.

“It offers cost saving as well as convenience of simple paper work, the paper work for insurance claims is not needed,” Hong said.

There are not many downsides to the programs, according to Yuting Zhang, associate professor of Health Economics at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

Some patients may have prescriptions on a GDDP list but not have a program available at their regular pharmacy, so they may need to switch to a pharmacy that does have the program, she said, but it should be fairly easy to find one close by since the programs are common.

“It is smart to compare prices across pharmacies when you buy drugs, similarly as how you do to purchase other goods. There are wide price variations across pharmacies,” Zhang, who wasn’t involved in the new study, told Reuters Health by email.

“This is true for those who have insurance coverage for prescription drugs, because sometimes buying drugs with self-pay is cheaper than copayment through your insurance, especially for the generic drugs available in the $4 drug list,” she said.

Since implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 has resulted in more people with insurance coverage, the pool of people who may need a GDDP may be smaller now, Hong said.

She suggests interested patients talk to the pharmacist in a local retail drug store about the programs.

