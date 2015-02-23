Feb 23 Humana Inc said on Monday that
the U.S. government's proposed payments to insurers that sell
Medicare Advantage health plans would mean a 1.25 percent to
1.75 percent cut for the managed care company in 2016.
That is a steeper drop than the 0.95 percent figure the
government proposed for the industry on Friday, but was still
within expectations, analysts said, and Humana shares rose
nearly 5 percent.
Humana said its geographic and member diagnosis mix affected
the impact from the government payment rates.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday
evening proposed a cut in its funding of the Medicare Advantage
health plans to older and disabled people. Analysts said insurer
shares would likely rise on the move as the potential for a
larger than expected cut was erased.
Indeed, shares of insurers rose in morning trading on
Monday. Humana's gains were larger because of the company's
heavy revenue emphasis in this area.
In addition, Morningstar Research analyst Vishnu Lekraj
said, the company disclosed on Monday that it had
higher-than-average quality ratings, which could help its
Medicare Advantage plan sales.
Shares of Humana, which derives about one-third of its
revenues from the Medicare Advantage program, were up 4.7
percent at $163.50.
UnitedHealth Group Inc shares rose 2.5 percent,
Aetna Inc rose 1.7 percent, Cigna Corp rose 1.3
percent and Anthem Inc gained 1.6 percent. Smaller
WellCare Health Plans Inc, which focuses on Medicaid and
Medicare, gained 5.5 percent.
