Healthcare and the national deficit tied as the second-most important issue after job creation in the 2012 U.S. presidential election, a new survey said.

Forty-two percent of the 1,000 adults nationwide surveyed by PwC's Health Research Institute said they would prefer lower healthcare costs over an economic rebound.

Nearly half said they made the decision to not seek healthcare or pay for medication at least once in the past year because of how much that care cost.

In the fall of 2011, PwC's Health Research Institute commissioned an online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, representing a cross-section of the population in terms of insurance status, age, gender, income and geography. It asked about a variety of healthcare topics.

The survey found that 61 percent said they agree or strongly agree that pharmaceutical and biomedical research is an important engine for economic growth for the United States.

Three quarters said they think companies' clinical trials should be conducted in the United States to support jobs and revenue, even if it meant longer approval time and higher priced drugs. About three-quarters said they would not trust or not be sure if they could trust the results of clinical trials conducted outside the United States.

A little more than half of respondents who are familiar with health insurance exchanges said they believe it will be easier to find and purchase a competitive health plan when the exchange markets open to consumers in 2014.