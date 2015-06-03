(Reuters Health) - Low-income parents may be more likely to get their infants routine checkups and vaccinations when clinics offer extra support navigating healthcare issues and addressing basic needs like food and housing, a U.S. study suggests.

Many parents, regardless of income, can face challenges getting babies to the pediatrician, particularly when they struggle to take time off work or arrange care for other children. But poverty can make these obstacles more pronounced.

To see if they could make visits to the pediatrician more worthwhile, researchers in Boston assigned specialists to meet with 167 low-income families while they waited for doctor appointments and offer any needed assistance with food, housing, phone service or utilities. Over six months, these families did a better job at keeping up with infant vaccinations and checkups than parents who didn’t get extra support.

“Low income families, like the rest of us, set their own priorities,” said lead study author Dr. Robert Sege, vice president of Boston-based Health Resources in Action. “We believe that the relationship with, and additional support from, the family specialist made the visit to primary care more valuable for them.”

Sege and colleagues focused on babies from birth to six months, comparing infant visits for families who received extra support to 163 families that didn’t.

At the start of the study, half of the participants were 29 or younger and first-time parents.

Two thirds of them had an annual household income of $30,000 or less, including 36 percent who reported no more than $10,000 a year. Not counting maternity or parental leave, 59 percent of them were unemployed.

Most of the parents had coped with at least one significant financial hardship during the previous year, such as an inability to afford food, struggles paying for housing or facing eviction and missing payments for utilities or service shut-off due to non-payment.

After six months, families who met with specialists at the clinic had significantly more success getting assistance with utilities and accessing other resources for food and housing, the study found.

By the time babies were eight months old, 89 percent of families receiving extra support had gotten infants all vaccines recommended during the first six months of life, compared with 78 percent for families that didn’t receive additional help.

The authors note in the journal Pediatrics that the study wasn’t designed to assess the costs of providing this extra attention as a routine program. But because it takes advantage of time families are already spending at the clinic, outreach costs are lowered and the intervention would likely be less expensive than programs based primarily on home visits.

The experiment was conducted at a single clinic, and the difference in outcomes for the babies diminished in the months after specialists stopped providing support to some of the families, the researchers also caution.

But the findings highlight many economic and logistical barriers to well-baby care that low-income families may face, and offer one way to help nudge more parents to see pediatricians despite the obstacles, Mary Hamman, an economist at the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse, said by email.

“Parents of all socioeconomic statuses do a bit of cost benefit analysis when they decide whether and how much to participate in well-baby care,” said Hamman, who wasn’t involved in the study. “If they must take a day or afternoon off work, negotiate complex transportation logistics, or miss out on time they could be spending attending to more pressing issues – like food, housing or utility insecurity – then they want to feel there is a clear benefit to doing so.”

Part of the success of family specialists may be due to the fact that they’re recruited from neighborhoods where parents live or share the same racial and ethnic background, making them easier for parents to relate to, said Sally Findley, a researcher in community health at Columbia University Medical Center in New York.

“The family specialist is the sounding board for concerns that the parent may not be at ease or willing to share with the physician, including many of the legal and social service issues,” Findley, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email.

The services also come at a challenging time for new parents, when mothers may be navigating the return to work or school, making help with food or housing issues all the more valuable, she said.

“Evidence shows that the families who initiate regular primary care while the child is an infant are more likely to continue having a good relationship with the provider, maintaining the medical home, between ages 1 and 5,” Findley said.

SOURCE: bit.ly/1BKxnra Pediatrics, online June 1, 2015.