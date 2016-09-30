The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels on Friday, citing potential risks to infants and children and prompting CVS Health Corp Inc to withdraw the products.

The FDA is currently testing samples of the products and analyzing reports linking them to seizures in infants and children since 2010, the health regulator said in a statement. bit.ly/2dhHDDw

CVS announced a voluntary withdrawal of homeopathic teething products following the FDA's announcement.

Homeopathic teething tablets and gels are sold in retail stores and online and are distributed by companies including both CVS and Hyland.

