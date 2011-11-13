A view of the Belgian headquarters of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, in Brussels January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ORLANDO, Florida Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc's apixaban failed to significantly help seriously ill patients cut their risk of dangerous blood clots, according to clinical data released on Sunday.

The drug showed a trend toward cutting the clots, but the difference compared with patients taking an older medicine was not statistically significant, researchers said.

Apixaban also caused a higher rate of dangerous bleeding, although there were no incidence of fatal bleeding, according to the Adopt study data released on Sunday at the American Heart Association scientific sessions in Orlando.

"Apixaban essentially comes pretty close to proof of principle," said Dr Samuel Goldhaber, the study's lead investigator.

He said a very high number of patients who dropped out of the study and the use of the older comparative drug enoxaparin for longer than is currently common in medical practice may have contributed to apixaban's inability to hit the trial's main goal.

Hopes were low for apixaban to succeed in this particularly high-risk group of hospitalized patients, especially after Xarelto, a rival pill from Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG, showed a surprisingly high rate of bleeding in this use in data released in April.

