NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Men with heart problems are more likely to regret prostate cancer treatment than others, according to a recent study.

"We've known for a while that men with other medical problems, like heart disease, may get a smaller benefit from radiation or surgery," said Dr. Timothy Showalter, a radiation oncologist at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia who was not involved in the research.

In the new study, researchers looked at nearly 800 men who had been treated for prostate cancer with surgery, radiation or hormone therapy, but now had signs that their disease might be returning.

Overall, 15 percent of the men said they regretted having been treated for their cancer.

And those with cardiovascular disease such as heart failure or diabetes were 52 percent more likely than others to regret the treatment they'd chosen for their cancer.

Showalter called the study "another piece of evidence that supports closely monitoring men with prostate cancer" instead of treating them right away.

Monitoring prostate cancer -- what doctors call active surveillance -- means having blood drawn every three to six months to measure levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA).

If PSA levels rise or the prostate gets bigger, the doctor might recommend a biopsy.

Active surveillance is recommended in some cases because many prostate cancers grow slowly and may never become life-threatening.

Still, men often get treatment such as radiation therapy or prostate surgery, which come with a high risk of urinary, bowel and sexual problems.

For example, in one recent study, half of men who weren't impotent before they were treated complained about sexual problems afterwards.

The new study, published in the British Journal of Urology International, included 243 prostate cancer patients with cardiovascular disease, 343 with other health issues and 209 with no other diseases.

Researchers found men who regretted their treatment choice were also more likely to have been diagnosed at a younger age, be African American, or have experienced bowel problems from the therapy.

The study doesn't show why patients with heart problems had more second thoughts about their treatment.

One possible reason is that men dealing with other diseases may not be able to cope with the extra distress from cancer treatment, said study co-author Dr. Paul Nguyen, a prostate cancer specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Nguyen and his colleagues also said their study had a few limitations.

For instance, the researchers couldn't tell whether men regretted choosing one cancer treatment over another, or whether they regretted having been treated at all. And they only looked at patients with a surge in PSA, indicating the prostate cancer might have returned.

"We didn't study all men with prostate cancer, so their feelings about treatment may be different from those who don't have recurring prostate cancer," Nguyen told Reuters Health. "This study tells men who have other diseases that maybe they should take a step back and not treat the cancer right away."

An estimated 240,000 U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011, according to the National Cancer Institute.

SOURCE: bit.ly/sz9pXy British Journal of Urology International, November 15, 2011.