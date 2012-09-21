NEW YORK Bullish bets on U.S. commodities held by hedge funds and other big speculators rose by $30 billion since the end of July as they bought into oil, metals and crop markets, anticipating higher prices from stimulus measures, trade data showed.

Crude, gold, copper and soybean prices hit multi-month highs after the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve introduced new easing measures for their economies, rewarding the so-called "money managers" who had patiently built long positions in commodities over the past seven weeks.

Reuters calculations of weekly data issued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed the net long managed money in some 22 markets tracked by the CFTC rose from around $89 billion at the end of July to nearly $118 billion currently.

In the most recent week to September 18, the net long position rose by $1.6 billion as hedge funds and other big speculators made a last-gap push to boost markets after the Fed's announcement of an enlarged U.S. stimulus on September 14.

The fact that net longs rose that week was remarkable, considering that prices of oil and many other commodities reversed direction late in the week as euphoria over the ECB and Fed actions faded.

The CFTC's Commitment of Traders data, which is issued every Friday and tracks weekly trades to each Tuesday, showed that the actual number of net long contracts dropped by 2.3 percent to about 1.48 million in the week to September 18.

"The problem is actual price growth in commodities are so high that they are mitigating any short positions," said Zachary Oxman, portfolio manager at Trendmax Futures in Encinitas, California.

"People are building huge price expectations in everything from gold to oil, due to the inflationary effect created by global stimulus measures."

In Friday's session, gold prices rose to within a whisker of its 2012 high, helped by technical momentum and as investors focused again on easing measures taken by central banks.

The net long managed money in gold hit a near 7-month high for the week to September 18, CFTC data showed.

Oil prices rose too on Friday, for a second straight session, as investors turned more positive about the economic outlook and the likelihood that cash-strapped Spain will obtain a rescue.

CFTC data showed that hedge funds and other large investors had increased their bets on oil by 65 percent since June. Managed money's net long positions in oil were also at the highest levels since April.

