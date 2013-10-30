Paul Singer, founder and CEO of hedge fund Elliott Management Corporation, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON Hedge fund firm Elliott Management said it has modestly raised its position in energy company Hess Corp. and added to its long-gold-options bet while also putting more money into activist strategies during the third quarter.

In a letter to investors, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the $23 billion firm said its Elliott Associates fund gained 3.8 percent during the quarter and is up 9.3 percent for the first nine months of the year.

Elliott International, the firm's offshore fund, is up 9.0 percent through the end of September, beating the average hedge fund's 5.5 percent gain.

In the 13-page letter, the firm, run by Paul Singer takes swipes at U.S. lawmakers -- calling the current U.S. government "dysfunctional" -- and Europe and lays out a vision for where investors can make money in the months ahead.

Elliott said it believes that Hess continues to trade substantially below what the firm feels the stock's intrinsic value is and said it looks forward to the corporate restructuring now underway.

U.S. and European activist equity and event-driven positions make sense now, the firm said, because this type of investing allows investors to be less influenced by "governmental manipulations" and have more control over their own destiny.

"Not only does the activist component serve to create value and protect capital, but it also gives us a chance to dig ourselves out of mistakes or bad luck," the letter said.

The firm said it is nearly fully invested and "able to add to the firm's capital."

While risk-taking at financial institutions has declined since the financial crisis and balance sheets show that U.S. and European banks are solvent, Elliott worries that leverage is still too high and transparency is not what it should be. "The really bad news is that the 'hair trigger' aspect of modern global trading markets is just getting more intense," the letter said.

The firm also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy has caused stocks to rise, fueling a form of inflation. In the portfolio, Elliott is adding to its bullish-gold-option holdings which are aimed at having limited downside risk with a large upside potential, saying the firm still feels that fundamentals are "uniquely positive for gold."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Alden Bentley)