NEW YORK Schonfeld Group Holdings, a firm that manages the personal fortune of trader Steven Schonfeld, plans to allow employees and outsiders with ties to the firm to invest alongside the founder early next year, a spokesman told Reuters.

The switch is meant to help Schonfeld retain talented traders by allowing them to share more of the gains from the portfolio, said Darren Brandt, an external spokesman for the firm. Schonfeld Group manages approximately $8 billion, including money it has borrowed, he added, and has averaged annual returns of about 20 percent over the last five years.

Steven Schonfeld made his fortune by hiring traders to make fast bets in financial markets starting in 1988 with $400,000 that he earned as a stockbroker, a business known as proprietary trading. Over time his portfolio grew exponentially. By 2000, he employed 1,100 traders, and by 2010 he was on Forbes' billionaire list. Schonfeld, a 56-year old native of Long Island who favors sneakers over dress shoes, lives in a $90 million mansion with its own nine-hole golf course.

In the decade before the financial crisis, rapid-fire computers started taking more and more of the profits that could previously be earned by nimble human traders. In 2009 Schonfeld fully switched from focusing mainly on proprietary trading to running what is known as a family office, a firm that manages the assets of a wealthy individual or family.

Prop trading remains a small amount of the portfolio, with about 50 traders engaging in that business. Schonfeld Group also employs between 150 and 200 investment professionals spread across 35 teams focused on fundamental and quantitative stock selection in cities as far-flung as Singapore and London, according to public statements. Ryan Tolkin is the chief investment officer for the firm, which is based in Jericho, New York state, and has offices on Park Avenue in New York city.

Schonfeld Group hopes to begin trading the new vehicle for outside capital in January, dubbed Schonfeld Strategic Partners Fund. It was registered in New York state in September, according to a regulatory filing, and will eventually register with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

