BRUSSELS Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Thursday it had completed its purchase of Fraser and Neave's (FRNM.SI) direct and indirect stakes of Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI and would proceed to a complete buyout.

Heineken said it now owned 95.3 percent of Tiger beer maker APB and would consolidate it into its accounts this month.

It also said it would make a mandatory general offer for the remaining APB shares.

