BRUSSELS Shares in Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) fell by 3 percent at the opening after reporting third-quarter volumes broadly in line with expectations and revenue slightly above forecasts, but with weakness in western Europe.

The shares were among the weakest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading European stocks. The Stoxx European food and beverage index .SX3P was broadly flat.

