H.J. Heinz Co Chief Executive Bill Johnson said the ketchup company has not yet discussed management changes or cost cuts with 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway, the company's buyers.

Johnson said that keeping Heinz's headquarters in Pittsburgh was "non-negotiable" but he had not discussed job cuts. Johnson, who has run the company for 15 years, said he was too young to retire.

