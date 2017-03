The Herbalife logo is seen on a building housing some of their offices in downtown Los Angeles, California April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) said on Thursday that China has granted it a license to conduct its direct-selling business in Yunnan province.

Shares of the company, which has been in the crosshairs of a battle between hedge fund titans William Ackman and Carl Icahn, were up 2 percent at $66.35 in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)