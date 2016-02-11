Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
Rig contractor Hercules Offshore Inc HERO.O said it was considering strategic options, including selling itself, three months after emerging from bankruptcy.
The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in August and emerged from bankruptcy in November.
Hercules Offshore said the move to explore alternatives was not in response to any proposal received by the company.
The company had about $514 million in cash and $450 million in total debt as of Feb. 9.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.