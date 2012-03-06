An employee walks out of an elevator inside a Hermes showroom in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

PARIS French handbag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) said its watch unit was in exclusive talks to buy all of Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, as luxury watchmakers scramble to secure supplies of high-quality parts.

The move comes several months after Hermes agreed to buy almost a third of family-owned Swiss watch case maker Joseph Erard.

"Nateber would thus secure its long-term future and be able to pursue its growth dynamic with all its clients," including Hermes, Nateber Chairman Francois Bernhard said in a joint statement from Hermes on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase would be the latest in a series of buys and partnerships in the watch component sector as big luxury goods groups seek to secure access to know-how to improve their growth potential in the lucrative timepiece business.

The industry has also been shaken by the decision by Swatch UHR.VX, the world's biggest watchmaker and provider of the lion's share of parts to the industry, to scale back supplies to rivals.

Last summer, luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA) snapped up small Swiss watchmaker La Fabrique du Temps, and French retailer and luxury goods group PPR (PRTP.PA) raised its stake in family-owned Sowind Group to 50.1 percent.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Will Waterman)