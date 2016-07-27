Bain to submit bid for majority stake in Toshiba chip unit
TOKYO U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.
LOS ANGELES Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld on Wednesday confirmed that the company made an offer to purchase Hershey Co (HSY.N).
Rosenfeld declined further comment on a conference call with analysts.
MELBOURNE U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeds in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd .