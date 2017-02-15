Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc HGG.N said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.
Stifel Financial's subsidiaries, Stifel Nicolaus & Co and Miller Buckfire & Co, have been engaged as hhgregg's financial adviser and investment banker.
Hhgregg's shares surged 21 percent to 52 cents in extended trading. The stock had lost 77.4 percent of its value in the last 12 months.
The company, which has a market value of about $12 million, last month reported a 23.8 percent fall in sales for the third quarter.
"We are committed to improving our results through our business strategy, including investments made to shift our focus to appliances and furniture, and additional expected cost reductions," Chief Executive Robert Riesbeck said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.