Blackstone Group LP's (BX.N) Hilton Worldwide Inc has selected banks to lead an initial public offering as it prepares to bring one of the largest leveraged buyouts back to the stock market, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Hilton has selected Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to lead the deal, the two said on Wednesday.

The IPO could come in the first half of 2014, one of the sources said.

Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Blackstone declined to comment. Hilton could not be immediately reached for comment.

Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts that preceded the 2008 global financial crisis.

Founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, Hilton owns 3,900 hotels in 90 countries under 10 different brands including Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, DoubleTree, Embassy Suites and Homewood Suites.

