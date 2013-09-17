An exterior shot of the Hilton Midtown in New York June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hilton Worldwide Inc set indicative pricing on its new $5.85 billion refinancing credit, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The company held a lender meeting Tuesday morning in New York City.

Proceeds of the new credit will refinance existing debt in advance of Hilton's initial public offering.

The new $850 million, five-year term loan B-1 is guided at LIB+300 basis points, with a 1 percent Libor floor and an original issue discount (OID) of 99.5.

The new $5 billion, seven-year term loan B-2 is guided at LIB+325-350, with a 1 percent Libor floor and an OID of 99.

The TLB-1 and TLB-2 are expected to be covenant-lite.

The loans will carry 101 soft call protection for six months.

The borrower on the credit is Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC, sources added.

Deutsche Bank is lead left on the loans, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs to the right.

Hilton expects to raise $1.25 billion from its initial public offering.

New senior notes, a commercial mortgage-backed securities loan at Hilton's domestic subsidiaries, and a new bank loan backed by Hilton's Waldorf-Astoria New York property will also be part of the refinancing package.

Hilton Worldwide serves 125 million guests annually at hotel brands including Waldorf Astoria, Hampton Inn, Conrad, Doubletree, and Embassy Suites.

In October 2007 Hilton was acquired by affiliates of The Blackstone Group. That transaction was financed with $20.6 billion of mortgage and mezzanine debt and approximately $5.7 billion of equity invested by the Blackstone Group.

(Reporting By Natalie Wright; Editing by Caleb Frazier)