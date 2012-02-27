SEOUL A planned sale of a controlling stake in South Korea's Hi-Mart Co Ltd (071840.KS) was rocked by allegations of embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives at the electronics retailer, which sent the shares of the company plunging on Monday.

Initial bids for the $778 million stake, which attracted interest from domestic retailers and likely from British grocer Tesco plc (TSCO.L), were due before the end of February, sources told Reuters previously.

"Potential buyers will be notified of a detailed schedule later after discussions with the sale manager," the top three shareholders of Hi-Mart, including diversified company Eugene Corp (023410.KQ), said in a joint statement.

Shares in Hi-Mart and Eugene both tumbled by the daily limit of 15 percent on Monday.

Hi-Mart's headquarters were raided on Saturday as part of a probe into alleged embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives, an official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said on Monday, confirming an earlier media report.

That raid and the plunge in Hi-Mart's shares are a blow to the auction. The top three shareholders had appointed Citigroup Inc (C.N) to advise on the sale and the 57.6 percent combined stake up for grabs was worth around $900 million before the shares tumbled on Monday.

"Uncertainties are expected to rise further as the sale process got pushed back," said Lee Tal-mi, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities. "The uncertainty may reduce if the process gets started again. But we don't exactly know when that can happen," Lee added.

The investigation involves senior executives including the CEO, who also plans to sell his stake, the official added. Eugene holds 31.34 percent of Hi-Mart, CEO Sun Jong-koo owns 17.37 percent and private equity firm H&Q 8.88 percent.

Local media reported investigators raided the head office of Hi-Mart and its affiliates, alleging company executives had funneled 100 billion won ($88.8 million) worth of corporate funds into offshore bank accounts.

"We will cooperate with prosecutors' investigation as much as possible," Hi-Mart said in a statement. CEO Sun could not be reached for comment.

PROFITABLE EXIT

The planned sale of the controlling stake comes less than a year after Hi-Mart was floated on the South Korean exchange.

Hi-Mart was previously owned by buyout fund Affinity Equity Partners, which sold its investment in 2008, reaping around $2.1 billion in one of the most highly profitable exits in Asia.

South Korean retailers Shinsegae Co Ltd (004170.KS) and Lotte Group are considering bidding for the stake. GS Retail (007070.KS) said on February 2 that it had decided not to pursue the deal after initially indicating interest.

Hi-Mart, which has 301 branches nationwide, recorded an operating profit of 257.4 billion won ($228.6 million) for 2011, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Its earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) are forecast at $343 million for the year to December 2012, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. Retail businesses are typically sold at about 8-9 times EBITDA, which translates to an enterprise value of some $3.1 billion.

($1 = 1125.9750 Korean won)

(Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)