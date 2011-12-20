TOKYO Hitachi Ltd's (6501.T) sale of its hard disk drive business to Western Digital WDC.N is still awaiting approval from Chinese regulators, the industrial conglomerate's president said on Tuesday.

Deliberations by the Chinese are not yet over, Hiroaki Nakanishi said at a news conference in Tokyo.

Separately, he said Hitachi expects to reach a basic agreement with Lithuanian authorities by February to build a nuclear power plant in Lithuania, which wants to reduce dependence on Russia for its energy needs.

A formal agreement could be concluded by next summer, Nakanishi said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)