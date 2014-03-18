TOKYO Shares in Hitachi Maxell Ltd (6810.T) opened at 1,971 yen in their trading debut on Tuesday, 4.8 percent lower than the offering price of 2,070 yen.

It was the fourth-most traded stock on the main bourse.

Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) had taken full control of the unit as part of a sweeping restructuring in 2010, but decided to split out the company as it could no longer achieve synergies with Maxell's battery business.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)