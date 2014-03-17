Twitter posts strong user growth, shares soar
Shares of Twitter Inc jumped on Wednesday after the microblogging service reported better-than-expected user growth in the first quarter, although its revenue fell for the first time.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange needs to find ways to be more competitive as a listing venue for technology companies, without rushing into any decisions, the head of the exchange operator said on Monday, a day after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will list shares in the United States.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) respects Alibaba's decision and wishes the company well, chief executive Charles Li said in a statement.
Alibaba's move to hold a U.S. initial public offering is a blow to the HKEx, which was initially the company's preferred listing venue for the deal.
"We have to consider possible changes where they might be necessary, with everything according to our due process," Li said in the statement. "The Listing Committee's work on shareholding structures didn't start because of Alibaba and will not end now because of Alibaba."
Marketers spent $72.5 billion on digital advertising last year, an increase of 22 percent from 2015, as Google and Facebook once again booked the lion's share of new revenue, a report released by the Interactive Advertising Bureau said on Wednesday.