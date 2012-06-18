HONG KONG Investor concern that Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK), operator of Asia's largest bourse, is over-paying with its $2.2 billion buy of the London Metal Exchange knocked its shares down by the most in two weeks on Monday.

In the first session since the acquisition was announced late on Friday, HKEx shares fell 4.5 percent to their lowest close since June 8. The Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 1 percent.

HKEx, the world's second-biggest bourse by market value, is paying 58 times LME's adjusted 2011 earnings to get access to the commodities trading platform, which it sees as key for fuelling future growth as the pace of IPOs slows. This compares with a price-to-earnings (PE) average of 37.4 for similar deals in the past, according to Credit Suisse estimates.

The LME made a net profit of just 7.7 million pounds last year due to its constrained-profit model.

"The question is: have you seen a successful merger of exchanges before. I haven't. Not to mention at 58 times FY11 PE ratio (paid)," said one HKEx shareholder, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Some $66 billion worth of attempted stock exchange deals since 2000 were either pulled or blocked by regulators, according to Thomson Reuters data. Several deals were launched over the past two years, including Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) planned purchase of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, and Singapore Exchange Ltd's (SGXL.SI) bid for Australia's ASX Ltd (ASX.AX), both of which were turned down by regulators.

HKEx sat out of that consolidation wave, focusing instead on forging non-equity alliances with neighboring stock markets in China. Its acquisition of LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, is backed by the LME board but still needs the approval of LME shareholders and UK regulators.

The 135-year-old LME will help HKEx be less reliant on the securities trading that brings in about 53 percent of its revenue. The acquisition will also help LME extend its global reach by setting up warehouses in China, which consumes about 42 percent of the world's base metals.

While the deal makes strategic sense, it comes at a time when several global companies have shied away from making big M&A bets due to the euro zone debt crisis and signs of a slowing global economy.

"We think the exchange overpaid for a business it has very little experience running," said Edmond Law, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "The execution risk on this deal is very high, and returns may only come in the very long term."

Other analysts including those from Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, CLSA and Macquarie maintained their 'underperform' or 'cut' ratings on HKEx, with Merrill saying the high price paid for the LME would make delivering attractive returns difficult.

ICE BREAKER

HKEx beat major global exchange operators, including IntercontinetalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and CME Group Inc (CME.O), to win the LME at a time when HKEx's mainstay business of cash equities trading is going through a dry patch.

HKEx has said that until 2015 it will not increase fees for contracts currently traded on the LME, beyond levels that kick in next month. It also said the LME acquisition would add to its earnings after three years. It will pay for the deal through its existing funds and with an at least 1.1 billion pound ($1.7 billion) bank loan.

State-backed China Development Bank is providing a $1.8 billion bilateral loan to HKEx, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Monday. The loan will refinance a bridge facility provided by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC (HSBA.L) and UBS UBSN.VX to ensure money was available to back the bid.

The exchange, listed in 2000 and run by former journalist and investment banker Charles Li, is semi-government run, with the Hong Kong government appointing six of the company's 13 board directors and holding 5.8 percent of its shares.

Li was one of the lead bankers who advised Chinese oil major CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) on its failed $18.5 billion acquisition of U.S. oil and producer Unocal in 2005.

The LME is Europe's last open outcry exchange, where traders use arcane hand signals to buy and sell copper, aluminum, lead, nickel, tin and zinc around a circular floor. Total traded value last year was $15.4 trillion.

($1 = 0.6393 British pounds)

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Jacqueline Poh; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)